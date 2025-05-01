Heart Physiology Practice Problems

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Heart Physiology: Videos & Practice Problems
Which of the following causes the largest decrease in pressure across the arterioles, among other blood vessels?
Which of the following conditions is/are linked to left ventricular hypertrophy?
The volume of blood pumped by a single ventricle contraction is called _________.
Which of the following best depicts the consequence(s) of increased left ventricular mass in athletes?
Who among the following are most likely to exhibit symptoms of left ventricular hypertrophy?
Which of the following sounds is produced when the mitral and tricuspid valves close at the start of ventricular systole?
Match each electrical structure with its primary function in impulse conduction:
Which of the following best describes the primary function of the ventricles in the heart?
What would be the result if the sinoatrial node failed to function properly?
If a patient's heart rate is 75 beats per minute and their stroke volume is 70 ml, what is their cardiac output?
A resting student has a heart rate of 68 beats per minute and a stroke volume of 72 milliliters per beat. During exercise, the heart rate increases by 25% while the stroke volume remains unchanged. What is the new cardiac output in liters per minute? Round your answer to two decimal places.
A ventricle pumps 5.6 liters of blood per minute at a heart rate of 80 beats per minute. If the heart rate decreases to 70 beats per minute while cardiac output remains constant, what stroke volume in milliliters per beat is required? Round your answer to the nearest whole number.
Helpful Calculators for These Questions
Blood Pressure & MAP Calculator
Calculate mean arterial pressure, pulse pressure, and missing blood pressure values with steps
Cardiac Output Calculator
Calculate cardiac output, stroke volume, heart rate, cardiac index, and ejection fraction
ECG Heart Rate Calculator
Calculate ECG heart rate, QTc, rhythm rate, and ECG strip measurements
Heart Rate Zones Calculator
Calculate heart rate zones, target heart rate, max HR, Karvonen training zones, and workout plans