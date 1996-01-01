40. Circulatory System
Heart Physiology Practice Problems
14 problems
Which of the following causes the largest decrease in pressure across the arterioles, among other blood vessels?
Which of the following best depicts the consequence(s) of increased left ventricular mass in athletes?
Who among the following are most likely to exhibit symptoms of left ventricular hypertrophy?
Which of the following sounds is produced when the mitral and tricuspid valves close at the start of ventricular systole?