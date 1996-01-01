General Biology
40. Circulatory System
Gas Exchange
Problem
Compared with the interstitial fluid that bathes active muscle cells, blood reaching these cells in arterioles has a a. higher PO2. b. higher PCO2. c. greater bicarbonate concentration. d. lower pH.
