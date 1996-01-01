Gas Exchange Practice Problems
Which of the following receptors in the brain is sensitive to pH changes and thus controls breathing?
The concept that states "the rate of diffusion across a membrane is directly proportional to the concentration gradient of the substance on the two sides of the membrane and inversely related to the thickness of the membrane" is referred to as the _______.
An increased concentration of ______ is the strongest stimulus to breathe more deeply and more frequently.
The Bohr effect helps ______ oxygen into the tissues because of the _____ partial pressure of carbon dioxide in the metabolically active tissues.
Compared to adult hemoglobin, fetal hemoglobin has a _______ affinity for oxygen. Thus, the fetal oxygen dissociation curve exhibits a ________ shift.
Blood entering into the pulmonary capillaries by the pulmonary arteriole has a _____ in comparison to alveolar air.
__________ lack a nucleus and organelles to accommodate maximum space for __________.
Identify which of the following statements describing the benefits of breathing air over water is incorrect.
When carbon monoxide reacts with hemoglobin, which of the following products is formed?