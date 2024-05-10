40. Circulatory System
Gas Exchange
Multiple Choice
Which of the following would increase the release of oxygen from red blood cells?
Multiple Choice
When you hold your breath, which of the following blood gas changes leads initially to the urge to breathe again?
Multiple Choice
In the alveoli and lung capillaries, carbon dioxide and oxygen are exchanged by means of __________.
Multiple Choice
Which structure in a human is most similar in function to the gill lamellae of a fish?
Multiple Choice
What happens when the CO2 level from cellular respiration increases in the blood?
Multiple Choice
What is the major reason that land-dwelling mammals evolved lungs rather than gills as a primary respiratory organ?
Multiple Choice
What is the correct order of structures through which air passes as it is inhaled by a typical mammal?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following components of the mammalian gas exchange system has a surface covered by a thin film of fluid without cilia?
Multiple Choice
Gas exchange in the gills of a bony fish is maximized by which of the following?
Textbook Question
Complete the following concept map to review some of the concepts of gas exchange. a. b. c. d. e. f. g.
Textbook Question
When you hold your breath, which of the following first leads to the urge to breathe? a. falling CO2 b. falling O2 c. falling pH of the blood d. rising pH of the blood
Textbook Question
When you hold your breath, which of the following blood gas changes first leads to the urge to breathe? a. rising O2 b. falling O2 c. rising CO2 c, falling CO2
Textbook Question
Countercurrent gas exchange in the gills of a fish a. maintains a gradient that enhances diffusion. b. enables the fish to obtain oxygen without swimming. c. means that blood and water flow at different rates. d. allows O2 to diffuse against its partial pressure gradient
Textbook Question
When you inhale, the diaphragm a. relaxes and moves upward. b. relaxes and moves downward. c. contracts and moves upward. d. contracts and moves downward.
Textbook Question
Compared with the interstitial fluid that bathes active muscle cells, blood reaching these cells in arterioles has a a. higher PO2. b. higher PCO2. c. greater bicarbonate concentration. d. lower pH.
Textbook Question
What is the primary feedback used by the brain to control breathing? a. heart rate b. partial pressure of O2 c. blood pH, which indicates O2 level d. blood pH, which indicates CO2 level
Textbook Question
What are two advantages of breathing air, compared with obtaining dissolved oxygen from water? What is a comparative disadvantage of breathing air?
Textbook Question
Carbon monoxide (CO) is a colorless, odorless gas found in furnace and automobile engine exhaust and cigarette smoke. CO binds to hemoglobin 210 times more tightly than does O2. CO also binds with an electron transport protein and disrupts cellular respiration. Explain why CO is such a deadly gas.
Textbook Question
Partial pressure reflects the relative amount of gas in a mixture and is measured in millimeters of mercury (mm Hg). Llamas are native to the Andes Mountains in South America. The partial pressure of O2 (abbreviated PO2) in the atmosphere where llamas live is about half of the PO2 at sea level. As a result, the PO2 in the lungs of llamas is about 50 mm Hg, whereas that in human lungs at sea level is about 100 mm Hg. A dissociation curve for hemoglobin shows the percentage of saturation (the amount of O2 bound to hemoglobin) at increasing values of PO2 As you see in the graph below, the dissociation curves for llama and human hemoglobin differ. Compare these two curves and explain how the hemoglobin of llamas is an adaptation to living where the air is 'thin.'
Textbook Question
Mountain climbers often spend weeks adjusting to the lower partial pressure of oxygen at high altitudes before and during their ascent of high peaks. During that time, their bodies begin to produce more red blood cells. Some runners and cyclists prepare for competition by training at high altitudes or by sleeping in a tent in which PO2 is kept artificially low. Explain why this training strategy may improve an athlete's performance.
Textbook Question
One of the many mutant opponents that the movie monster Godzilla contends with is Mothra, a giant mothlike creature with a wingspan of 7–8 m. Science fiction creatures like these can be critiqued on the grounds of biomechanical and physiological principles. Focusing on the principles of gas exchange that you learned about in this chapter, what problems would Mothra face? Why do you think truly giant insects are improbable?
Textbook Question
SCIENTIFIC THINKING E-cigarettes pose a dilemma for public health officials. Because e-cigarettes produce fewer toxic chemicals than regular cigarettes, they may be a safer alternative for people who want to quit smoking but still crave nicotine. On the other hand, e-cigarettes may encourage nicotine addiction among teenagers. Evaluate the scientific evidence. Are e-cigarettes an effective aid for quitting cigarettes? What evidence supports the assertion that e-cigarettes are especially harmful to adolescents?
