40. Circulatory System
Gas Exchange

40. Circulatory System

Gas Exchange

Partial pressure reflects the relative amount of gas in a mixture and is measured in millimeters of mercury (mm Hg). Llamas are native to the Andes Mountains in South America. The partial pressure of O2 (abbreviated PO2) in the atmosphere where llamas live is about half of the PO2 at sea level. As a result, the PO2 in the lungs of llamas is about 50 mm Hg, whereas that in human lungs at sea level is about 100 mm Hg. A dissociation curve for hemoglobin shows the percentage of saturation (the amount of O2 bound to hemoglobin) at increasing values of PO2 As you see in the graph below, the dissociation curves for llama and human hemoglobin differ. Compare these two curves and explain how the hemoglobin of llamas is an adaptation to living where the air is 'thin.'

SCIENTIFIC THINKING E-cigarettes pose a dilemma for public health officials. Because e-cigarettes produce fewer toxic chemicals than regular cigarettes, they may be a safer alternative for people who want to quit smoking but still crave nicotine. On the other hand, e-cigarettes may encourage nicotine addiction among teenagers. Evaluate the scientific evidence. Are e-cigarettes an effective aid for quitting cigarettes? What evidence supports the assertion that e-cigarettes are especially harmful to adolescents?
