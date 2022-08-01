Punnett Square Probability

in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on pun it square probability or probabilities that relate to pun. It squares now throughout this lesson, we're going to relate the probability of coin flips to the probabilities of pundits squares and the reason that we can relate The probability of coin flips to the probabilities of punnett squares is because they're representing independent events, and so two events are independent of one another. If the outcome of one event does not affect the outcome of the other event, for example, the outcome of one coin flip does not impact or affect the outcome of a second coin flip. Just like the outcome of one fertilization event does not impact or effect the outcome of another fertilization event. And so that's why, again, the probability of coin flips can be related to the probabilities upon it Squares now moving forward throughout this lesson, we're going to introduce and explain to different rules when it comes to the probabilities upon it squares and the first rule is going to be the rule of multiplication. Whereas the second rule that we're going to introduce is the rule of addition. Now, the rule of multiplication or the rule of addition can be used to determine probabilities and to predict genetic crosses. And again, we'll explain and introduce these rules as we move forward in our course in their own separate videos. But for now, notice down below What we're showing you are independent events of these coin flips of these two coin flips. And so notice over here we're showing you coin flip number one and coin flip number one has a 50% probability of landing on heads and another 50% probability of landing on tails. And so again, 50% is the same as one half. And then over here, what we're showing you is coin flip number two and coin flip. Number two is an independent event from coin flip number one, because the outcome of coin flip number one does not impact or affect the outcome of coin flip number two. And so when we flip coin number two, there's still a 50% probability that it will land on heads and a 50% probability that it will land on tails. And so you can imagine that these coins here represent ah Leal's and so when you do that. You can use the coins to, uh, generate a pun it square as we can see here. And so you can see that this square here is representing the possibility of both coins landing on heads. Uh, this one is representing the possibility of one landing on heads, one landing on tails. This one's the probability of landing one on tales one on heads and this one's the probability of both of them landing on tails. And so again, we are going to be relating the probability of coin flips to the probabilities of pun. It squares as we move along through this lesson. And so this year concludes our introduction to pundits square probabilities. And again, in our next lesson video, we're going to introduce and explain the rule of multiplication. So I'll see you all in that video

