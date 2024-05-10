Punnett Square Probability

SCIENTIFIC THINKING The breakthrough that led Bateson and Punnett to recognize the existence of linked genes was the appearance of unexpected results after they crossed double heterozygous pea plants (PpLl) with each other. Imagine that you have a group of Labrador retrievers that are all heterozygous for both coat color and blindness (BbNn). If you used this group of dogs to produce 160 puppies, how many puppies of each phenotype do you expect to get if the genes are not linked? How would the results differ if the genes are in fact linked?