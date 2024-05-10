13. Mendelian Genetics
Punnett Square Probability
13. Mendelian Genetics
Punnett Square Probability
Multiple Choice
Calculate the probability of 2 heterozygous (Rr) parents having 3 homozygous recessive (rr) offspring.
1907
views
12
rank
Multiple Choice
What is the probability that a plant from a monohybrid cross of heterozygous parents, is homozygous dominant OR homozygous recessive?
1456
views
4
rank
Multiple Choice
A blue-eyed female that is homozygous recessive and a brown-eyed male that is heterozygous mate, producing two offspring. What is the probability that one child will have blue eyes AND one will have brown eyes? (Eye color is controlled by a single gene).
2145
views
4
rank
Multiple Choice
A homozygous dominant male has a child with a heterozygous female. What is the probability that the child will have the same genotype as its father OR its mother?
2207
views
6
rank
Multiple Choice
A woman with type O blood is expecting a child. Her husband is type A. Both the woman's father and her husband's father had type B blood. What is the probability that the child will have type O blood?
1661
views
Multiple Choice
Pea flowers may be purple (P) or white (p). Pea seeds may be round (R) or wrinkled (r). What proportion of the offspring from the cross PpRr × PpRr will have white flowers and wrinkled seeds?
1468
views
Multiple Choice
An AABbccDdEeFF individual is crossed with an individual with the genotype AaBBCCDdEeff. What is the probability that their offspring will have the genotype AaBBCcddEEFf?
1644
views
Multiple Choice
If each parent can produce 100 genetically distinct gametes, how many genetically distinct offspring can two parents produce?
797
views
Multiple Choice
Michelle and Keith are apparently healthy, but their daughter was born with alkaptonuria, an inherited metabolic disorder. If alkaptonuria is like most other human hereditary disorders, the probability of their next child being born with alkaptonuria is __________.
587
views
Textbook Question
A man has six fingers on each hand and six toes on each foot. His wife and their daughter have the normal number of digits. Remember that extra digits is a dominant trait. What fraction of this couple's children would be expected to have extra digits?
2323
views
Textbook Question
DRAW IT Two pea plants heterozygous for the characters of pod color and pod shape are crossed. Draw a Punnett square to determine the phenotypic ratios of the offspring.
1445
views
Textbook Question
Tim and Jan both have freckles but their son Mike does not. Show with a Punnett square how this is possible. If Tim and Jan have two more children, what is the probability that both will have freckles?
420
views
Textbook Question
Both Tim and Jan have a widow's peak (see Module 9.8), but Mike has a straight hairline. What are their genotypes? What is the probability that Tim and Jan's next child will have freckles and a straight hairline?
460
views
Textbook Question
In rabbits, black hair depends on a dominant allele, B, and brown hair on a recessive allele, b. Short hair is due to a dominant allele, S, and long hair to a recessive allele, s. If a true-breeding black short-haired male is mated with a brown long-haired female, describe their offspring. What will be the genotypes of the offspring? If two of these F1 rabbits are mated, what phenotypes would you expect among their offspring? In what proportions?
2281
views
Textbook Question
In fruit flies, the genes for wing shape and body stripes are linked. In a fly whose genotype is WwSs, W is linked to S, and w is linked to s. Show how this fly can produce gametes containing four different combinations of alleles. Which are parental-type gametes? Which are recombinant gametes? How are the recombinants produced?
748
views
Textbook Question
SCIENTIFIC THINKING The breakthrough that led Bateson and Punnett to recognize the existence of linked genes was the appearance of unexpected results after they crossed double heterozygous pea plants (PpLl) with each other. Imagine that you have a group of Labrador retrievers that are all heterozygous for both coat color and blindness (BbNn). If you used this group of dogs to produce 160 puppies, how many puppies of each phenotype do you expect to get if the genes are not linked? How would the results differ if the genes are in fact linked?
351
views
Showing 16 of 16 practice