Punnett Square Probability Practice Problems

- 1. Introduction to Biology(0)
- 2. Chemistry(0)
- 3. Water(0)
- 4. Biomolecules(0)
- 5. Cell Components(0)
- 6. The Membrane(0)
- 7. Energy and Metabolism(0)
- 8. Respiration(0)
- 9. Photosynthesis(0)
- 10. Cell Signaling(0)
- 11. Cell Division(0)
- 12. Meiosis(0)
- 13. Mendelian Genetics(0)
- Introduction to Mendel's Experiments(0)
- Genotype vs. Phenotype(0)
- Punnett Squares(0)
- Mendel's Experiments(0)
- Mendel's Laws(0)
- Monohybrid Crosses(0)
- Test Crosses(0)
- Dihybrid Crosses(0)
- Punnett Square Probability(0)
- Incomplete Dominance vs. Codominance(0)
- Epistasis(0)
- Non-Mendelian Genetics(0)
- Pedigrees(0)
- Autosomal Inheritance(0)
- Sex-Linked Inheritance(0)
- X-Inactivation(0)
- 14. DNA Synthesis(0)
- 15. Gene Expression(0)
- Central Dogma(0)
- Introduction to Transcription(0)
- Steps of Transcription(0)
- Eukaryotic RNA Processing and Splicing(0)
- Introduction to Types of RNA(0)
- Genetic Code(0)
- Introduction to Translation(0)
- Steps of Translation(0)
- Post-Translational Modification(0)
- Review of Transcription vs. Translation(0)
- Mutations(0)
- 16. Regulation of Expression(0)
- Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression(0)
- Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons(0)
- The Lac Operon(0)
- Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon(0)
- The Trp Operon(0)
- Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon(0)
- Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation(0)
- Eukaryotic Chromatin Modifications(0)
- Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control(0)
- Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation(0)
- Eukaryotic Post-Translational Regulation(0)
- 17. Viruses(0)
- 18. Biotechnology(0)
- 19. Genomics(0)
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- 21. Evolution(0)
- 22. Evolution of Populations(0)
- 23. Speciation(0)
- 24. History of Life on Earth(0)
- 25. Phylogeny(0)
- 26. Prokaryotes(0)
- 27. Protists(0)
- 28. Plants(0)
- 29. Fungi(0)
- 30. Overview of Animals(0)
- 31. Invertebrates(0)
- 32. Vertebrates(0)
- 33. Plant Anatomy(0)
- 34. Vascular Plant Transport(0)
- 35. Soil(0)
- 36. Plant Reproduction(0)
- 37. Plant Sensation and Response(0)
- 38. Animal Form and Function(0)
- 39. Digestive System(0)
- 40. Circulatory System(0)
- 41. Immune System(0)
- 42. Osmoregulation and Excretion(0)
- 43. Endocrine System(0)
- 44. Animal Reproduction(0)
- 45. Nervous System(0)
- 46. Sensory Systems(0)
- 47. Muscle Systems(0)
- 48. Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Ecology(0)
- Biogeography(0)
- Earth's Climate Patterns(0)
- Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Near Equator(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Northern Regions(0)
- Introduction to Aquatic Biomes(0)
- Freshwater Aquatic Biomes(0)
- Marine Aquatic Biomes(0)
- 49. Animal Behavior(0)
- 50. Population Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Population Ecology(0)
- Population Sampling Methods(0)
- Life History(0)
- Population Demography(0)
- Factors Limiting Population Growth(0)
- Introduction to Population Growth Models(0)
- Linear Population Growth(0)
- Exponential Population Growth(0)
- Logistic Population Growth(0)
- r/K Selection(0)
- The Human Population(0)
- 51. Community Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Community Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Community Interactions(0)
- Community Interactions: Competition (-/-)(0)
- Community Interactions: Exploitation (+/-)(0)
- Community Interactions: Mutualism (+/+) & Commensalism (+/0)(0)
- Community Structure(0)
- Community Dynamics(0)
- Geographic Impact on Communities(0)
- 52. Ecosystems(0)
- 53. Conservation Biology(0)
Punnett Square Probability: Videos & Practice Problems
Two pea plants heterozygous for the characteristics of size and flower colour are crossed, and the Punnett square for this cross is given below. What will be the phenotypic ratios?
Assume that independent assortment happens in all gene pairs. What will be the probability of AABbCc and AaBBCC parental genotypes producing offspring with AaBbCc genotype?
Assume that in three genes undergoing independent assortment, the genotype of F1 individuals involved in a trihybrid cross is AaBbCcDd. Which of the following genotypes will have an existing probability of 1/256 in the F2 offspring?
A man has polydactyly which is a dominant trait. His wife and their daughter have the normal number of digits. What fraction of this couple's children would have a normal number of digits?
Assume that the homozygous dominant trait of a flower is red and long-stemmed and the homozygous recessive trait is white and short-stemmed. Considering that these traits are controlled by independently assorting genes, what is the probability of producing a heterozygous red flower and heterozygous long-stemmed flower from heterozygous parents?
Suppose purple flowers dominate over the white flowers in a pea garden. Using the Punnett square, what is the probability of having a white flower from crossing two heterozygote parents?
If crossing two heterozygote parents (Pp) will yield 25% homozygous dominant and 25% homozygous recessive offspring, which of the following is the correct genotypic ratio?
If using the Punnett square we can predict that 50% of the offspring is homozygous dominant (TT) and 50% is heterozygous (Tt), what is the possible genotype of the two parents?
Suppose the homozygous tall pea (T) was crossed with a homozygous short pea (t), what will be the resulting phenotypes of the four offspring?
What could have happened with the gray allele if breeding a dominant white sheep (WW) and homozygous recessive gray sheep (ww) yields all white-phenotyped offspring?
In Punnett square probability, match each term with its correct description:
If two heterozygous (Aa) plants are crossed, what is the probability of obtaining an offspring that is homozygous recessive (aa) for two unlinked traits?
In a monohybrid cross between two heterozygous (Bb) individuals, what is the probability of obtaining either a BB or Bb genotype?
How does flipping two coins relate to a genetic cross between two heterozygous parents (Aa x Aa)?
In a dihybrid cross between two heterozygous plants (AaBb x AaBb), what is the probability of obtaining an offspring with the genotype AABB?
In a cross between two heterozygous parents (Aa), what is the combined probability of obtaining either homozygous dominant (AA) or homozygous recessive (aa) offspring?
Why is the rule of multiplication also known as the product rule or the 'and' rule?
Which genotype ratio can be expected from a monohybrid cross of two heterozygous individuals (Bb x Bb) using a Punnett square?
In a real-world scenario, a breeder wants to produce a plant with a specific homozygous recessive trait. If the breeder crosses two heterozygous plants, what probability can they expect for the desired trait to appear in the offspring?
Given a trihybrid cross (AaBbCc x AaBbCc), what is the probability of obtaining an offspring that is homozygous recessive for all traits?
Two heterozygous parents are crossed: . If they have 3 offspring, what is the probability that all 3 are homozygous recessive? Give the exact value.
For the cross , what is the probability that a single offspring is homozygous dominant or homozygous recessive? Give the exact value.
Parents with genotypes have 2 offspring. What is the probability that the first offspring is heterozygous and the second offspring is homozygous dominant?
Helpful Calculators for These Questions
Punnett Square Calculator
Build Punnett squares (2×2 or 4×4) and get genotype/phenotype probabilities
Dihybrid Cross Calculator
Solve dihybrid genetic crosses with gamete generation, 4×4 Punnett squares, and 9:3:3:1 ratio breakdowns
Pedigree Analysis Calculator
Determine inheritance modes from a pedigree, calculate offspring risk, or find consanguinity risk - with diagrams