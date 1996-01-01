Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology7. Energy and MetabolismEnzymes
Problem 18b
Enzymes usually function best at an optimal pH and temperature. The following graph shows the effectiveness of two enzymes at various temperatures. (b) One of these enzymes is found in humans and the other in thermophilic (heat-loving) bacteria. Which enzyme would you predict comes from which organism?

