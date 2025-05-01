Suppose that the range of g lies in the domain of f so that the composition fog is defined. If f and g are one-to-one, can anything be said about fog? Give reasons for your answer.
0. Functions
Combining Functions
- Textbook Question6views
- Textbook Question
Each of Exercises 19–24 gives a formula for a function y=f(x) and shows the graphs of f and f^(-1). Find a formula for f^(-1) in each case.
f(x)=x²+1, x≥014views
- Textbook Question
Each of Exercises 19–24 gives a formula for a function y=f(x) and shows the graphs of f and f^(-1). Find a formula for f^(-1) in each case.
f(x)=x³-18views
- Textbook Question
Each of Exercises 19–24 gives a formula for a function y=f(x) and shows the graphs of f and f^(-1). Find a formula for f^(-1) in each case.
f(x)=(x+1)², x≥-19views
- Textbook Question
Find the inverse of the function f(x)=mx, where m is a constant different from zero.11views
- Textbook Question
Show that the graph of the inverse of f(x)=mx+b, where m and b are constants and m≠0, is a line with slope 1/m and y-intercept -b/m.6views
- Textbook Question
Find the inverse of f(x)=x+b (b constant). How is the graph of f^(-1) related to the graph of f?11views
- Textbook Question
Find the inverse of f(x)=-x+1. Graph the line y=-x+1 together with the line y=x. At what angle do the lines intersect?14views
- Textbook Question
In Exercises 41–44:
a. Find f⁻¹(x).
41. f(x) = 2x + 3, a = −17views
- Textbook Question
In Exercises 41–44:
a. Find f⁻¹(x).
42. f(x) = (x + 2) / (1 − x), a = 1/26views
- Textbook Question
In Exercises 41–44:
a. Find f⁻¹(x).
43. f(x) = 5 − 4x, a = 1/211views
- Textbook Question
In Exercises 41–44:
a. Find f⁻¹(x).
44. f(x) = 2x², x ≥ 0, a = 510views