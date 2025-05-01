Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous. At which finite endpoints of the intervals of continuity is f continuous from the left or continuous from the right?
f(x)=√x^2−3x+2
f(t)=(t^2−1)^3/2
f(t)=(t^2−1)^3/2
f(x)=(2x−3)^2/3
f(x)=(2x−3)^2/3
f(z)=(z−1)^3/4
f(z)=(z−1)^3/4
f(x)=csc x;lim x→π/4f (x);lim x→2π^− f(x)
f(x)=csc x;lim x→π/4f (x);lim x→2π^− f(x)
f(x)=1+sin x / cos x; limx→π/2^− f(x); lim x→4π/3 f(x)
f(x)=1+sin x / cos x; limx→π/2^− f(x); lim x→4π/3 f(x)
Suppose you park your car at a trailhead in a national park and begin a 2-hr hike to a lake at 7 A.M. on a Friday morning. On Sunday morning, you leave the lake at 7 A.M. and start the 2-hr hike back to your car. Assume the lake is 3 mi from your car. Let f(t) be your distance from the car t hours after 7 a.m. on Friday morning, and let g(t) be your distance from the car t hours after 7 a.m. on Sunday morning.
a. Evaluate f(0), f(2), g(0), and g(2).
b. Let h(t)=f(t)−g(t). Find h(0) and h(2).
Let g(x)= {1 if x≥0
−1 if x<0.
a. Write a formula for |g(x)|.
Use the graph of in the figure to determine the values of in the interval at which f fails to be continuous. Justify your answers using the continuity checklist.
<IMAGE>
Determine the intervals of continuity for the parking cost function c introduced at the outset of this section (see figure). Consider 0≤t≤60. <FIGURE>
f(x)=2x^2+3x+1 / x^2+5x; a=−5
f(x)=2x^2+3x+1 / x^2+5x; a=−5
f(x)= √x−2; a=1
f(x)= √x−2; a=1
p(x)=4x^5−3x^2+1
p(x)=4x^5−3x^2+1
p(x)=3x^2−6x+7 / x^2+x+1
p(x)=3x^2−6x+7 / x^2+x+1