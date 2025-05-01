Which of the following functions are continuous for all values in their domain? Justify your answers.
a. a(t)=altitude of a skydiver t seconds after jumping from a plane
a. a(t)=altitude of a skydiver t seconds after jumping from a plane
b. n(t)=number of quarters needed to park legally in a metered parking space for t minutes
c. T(t)=temperature t minutes after midnight in Chicago on January 1
d. p(t)=number of points scored by a basketball player after t minutes of a basketball game
Determine the points on the interval (0, 5) at which the following functions f have discontinuities. At each point of discontinuity, state the conditions in the continuity checklist that are violated. <IMAGE>
Evaluate f(3) if lim x→3^− f(x)=5,lim x→3^+ f(x)=6, and f is right-continuous at x=3.
What is the domain of f(x)=e^x/x and where is f continuous?
Assume you invest $250 at the end of each year for 10 years at an annual interest rate of . The amount of money in your account after 10 years is given by . Assume your goal is to have $3500 in your account after 10 years.
b. Use a calculator to estimate the interest rate required to reach your financial goal.
Find an interval containing a solution to the equation . Use a graphing utility to approximate the solution.
What does it mean for a function to be continuous on an interval?
Complete the following steps for each function.
c. State the interval(s) of continuity.
f(x)={2x if x<1
x^2+3x if x≥1; a=1
c. State the interval(s) of continuity.
f(x)={x^3+4x+1 if x≤0
2x^3 if x>0; a=0
Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous. At which finite endpoints of the intervals of continuity is f continuous from the left or continuous from the right?
f(x)=√25−x^2