At what points are the functions in Exercises 13–30 continuous?
y = 1/(x – 2) – 3x
y = 1/(x – 2) – 3x
y = 1/(|x| + 1) − x²/2
y = √(x⁴ +1)/(1 + sin² x)
y = (2x – 1)¹/³
f(x) = { (x³ − 8)/(x² − 4), x ≠ 2, x ≠ −2
3, x = 2
4, x = −2
Find the limits in Exercises 31–40. Are the functions continuous at the point being approached?
lim t → 0 sin (π/2 cos (tan t))
lim x → 0 tan (π/4 cos (sin x¹/³))
lim x → π/6 √(csc² x + 5√3 tan x)
lim x → 0 sin ((π + tan x)/(tan x – 2 sec x))
lim ϴ → 0 cos (πϴ/sin ϴ)
Define h(2) in a way that extends h(t) = (t² + 3t − 10)/(t − 2) to be continuous at t = 2.
Define g(4) in a way that extends g(x) = (x² − 16)/(x² − 3x − 4) to be continuous at x = 4.
For what values of a and b is
g(x) = { ax + 2b, x ≤ 0
x² + 3a – b, 0 < x ≤ 2
3x – 5, x > 2
continuous at every x?
Explain why the equation cos x = x has at least one solution.
A function value Show that the function F(x) = ( x − a)²(x − b)² + x takes on the value (a + b)² for some value of x.