Limits and Infinity
Find the limits in Exercises 37–46.
x⁴ + x³
lim -----------------
x→∞ 12x³ + 128
Limits and Infinity
Find the limits in Exercises 37–46.
x⁴ + x³
lim -----------------
x→∞ 12x³ + 128
Limits and Infinity
Find the limits in Exercises 37–46.
sin x
lim ------------- ( If you have a grapher, try graphing
x→∞ |x| the function for ―5 ≤ x ≤ 5 ) .
Limits and Infinity
Find the limits in Exercises 37–46.
x²/³ + x⁻¹
lim --------------------
x→∞ x²/³ + cos²x
Horizontal and Vertical Asymptotes
Use limits to determine the equations for all horizontal asymptotes.
_____
√x² + 4
c. g(x) = -----------
x
Horizontal and Vertical Asymptotes
Use limits to determine the equations for all horizontal asymptotes.
_________
/ x² + 9
d. y = / -------------
√ 9x² + 1
Horizontal and Vertical Asymptotes
Assume that constants a and b are positive. Find equations for all horizontal and vertical asymptotes for the graph of y = (√ax² + 4) / (x―b) .
Limits and Continuity
Suppose that ƒ(t) and ƒ(t) are defined for all t and that lim t → t₀ ƒ(t) = ―7 and lim (t → t₀) g (t) = 0 . Find the limit as t → t₀ of the following functions.
e. cos (g(t))
Limits and Continuity
Suppose that ƒ(t) and ƒ(t) are defined for all t and that lim t → t₀ ƒ(t) = ―7 and lim (t → t₀) g (t) = 0 . Find the limit as t → t₀ of the following functions.
f. | ƒ(t) |
Limits and Continuity
Suppose that ƒ(t) and ƒ(t) are defined for all t and that lim t → t₀ ƒ(t) = ―7 and lim (t → t₀) g (t) = 0 . Find the limit as t → t₀ of the following functions.
h. 1 / ƒ(t)
Limits and Continuity
Suppose the functions ƒ(x) and g(x) are defined for all x and that lim (x → 0) ƒ(x) = 1/2 and lim (x → 0) g(x) = √2. Find the limits as x → 0 of the following functions.
e. x + ƒ(x)
Limits and Continuity
Suppose the functions ƒ(x) and g(x) are defined for all x and that lim (x → 0) ƒ(x) = 1/2 and lim (x → 0) g(x) = √2. Find the limits as x → 0 of the following functions.
f. [ƒ(x) • cos x ] / x―1
Limits and Continuity
In Exercises 5 and 6, find the value that lim (x→0) g(x) must have if the given limit statements hold.
lim ((4―g(x)) / x ) = 1
x→0
Limits and Continuity
In Exercises 5 and 6, find the value that lim (x→0) g(x) must have if the given limit statements hold.
lim (x lim g(x)) = 2
x→-4 x→0
Finding Limits
In Exercises 9–24, find the limit or explain why it does not exist.
lim x→a (x² ― a²)/(x⁴ ― a⁴)
Finding Limits
In Exercises 9–24, find the limit or explain why it does not exist.
lim h →0 ((x + h)² ― x²)/h