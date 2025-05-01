Evaluate lim x→0 x + 1/ 1 −cos x.
1. Limits and Continuity
Finding Limits Algebraically
- Textbook Question161views
- Textbook Question
Sketch a possible graph of a function g, together with vertical asymptotes, satisfying all the following conditions.
g(2) =1,g(5) =−1,lim x→4 g(x) =−∞,lim x→7^− g(x) =∞,lim x→7^+ g(x) =−∞142views
- Textbook Question
{Use of Tech} Population growth Consider the following population functions.
d. Evaluate and interpret lim t→∞ p(t).
p(t) = 600 (t²+3/t²+9)127views
- Textbook Question
Use Theorem 3.10 to evaluate the following limits.
lim x🠂0 sin ax / sin bx, where a and b are constants with b ≠ 0.111views
- Textbook Question
Use Theorem 3.10 to evaluate the following limits.
lim x🠂0 (sin 3x) / x118views
- Textbook Question
Use Theorem 3.10 to evaluate the following limits.
lim x🠂0 (sin 7x) / 3x109views
- Textbook Question
Use Theorem 3.10 to evaluate the following limits.
lim x🠂0 (tan 5x) / x103views
- Textbook Question
Use Theorem 3.10 to evaluate the following limits.
lim x🠂0 (tan 7x) / (sin x)107views
- Textbook Question
Use Theorem 3.10 to evaluate the following limits.
lim x🠂2 (sin (x-2)) / (x2 - 4)115views
- Textbook Question
How is lim x🠂0 sin x/x used in this section?128views
- Textbook Question
Another method for proving lim x→0 cos x−1/x = 0 Use the half-angle formula sin²x = 1− cos 2x/2 to prove that lim x→0 cos x−1/x=0.107views
- Textbook Question
{Use of Tech} Computing limits with angles in degrees Suppose your graphing calculator has two functions, one called sin x, which calculates the sine of x when x is in radians, and the other called s(x), which calculates the sine of x when x is in degrees.
b. Evaluate lim x→0 s(x) / x. Verify your answer by estimating the limit on your calculator.109views
- Textbook Question
Finding Limits
In Exercises 25–28, find the limit of g(x) as x approaches the indicated value.
lim (4g(x))¹/³ = 2
x →094views
- Textbook Question
Finding Limits
In Exercises 25–28, find the limit of g(x) as x approaches the indicated value.
5 ―x²
lim ------------- = 0
x → ―2 (√g(x))100views
- Textbook Question
Limits and Infinity
Find the limits in Exercises 37–46.
2x² + 3
lim -------------
x→⁻∞ 5x² + 790views