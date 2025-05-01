Suppose g(x) = {2x+1 if x≠0
5 if x=0.
Compute g(0) and lim x→0 g(x)
Determine the following limits.
lim x→a (3x + 1)^2 − (3a + 1)^2 / x − a, where a is constant
Suppose p and q are polynomials. If lim x→0 p(x) / q(x)=10 and q(0)=2, find p(0).
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim x→4(3x−7)
Determine the following limits.
lim x→3 1/ x − 3(1 /√x + 1 − 1/2)
Determine the following limits.
lim x→3 x^4 − 81 / x − 3
Determine the following limits.
lim p→1 p^5 − 1 / p − 1
Determine the following limits.
lim x→5 x − 7 / x(x − 5)^2
Determine the following limits.
lim x→−5^+ x − 5 / x + 5
Determine the following limits.
lim x→3- x − 4 / x^2 − 3x
Determine the following limits.
lim x→1^− x/ ln x
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim x→−95x
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim x→1(2x^3−3x^2+4x+5)
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim x→1 5x^2 + 6x + 1 / 8x − 4
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim p→2 3p / √4p + 1 − 1