Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim x→3 −5x / √4x − 3
lim x→3 −5x / √4x − 3
lim x→2 (5x−6)^3/2
lim x→4 x^2 − 16 / 4 − x
lim x→b (x − b)^50 − x + b / x − b
lim x→−1 (2x − 1)^2 − 9 / x + 1
lim x→9 √x − 3 / x − 9
lim t→5 (1/t^2 − 4t − 5 −1/ 6(t − 5))
Let f(x) = {x^2+1 / if x<−1
√x+1 if x≥−1.
Compute the following limits or state that they do not exist.
limx→−1 f(x)
A right circular cylinder with a height of 10 cm and a surface area of S cm2 has a radius given by r(S)=1/2(√100+2S/π −10).
Find lim S→0^+ r(S) and interpret your result.
lim x→1 x^2 − 1 / x − 1
Determine the following limits.
lim x→∞ x^4+7 / x^5+x^2−x
lim x→−∞ 40x^4+x^2+5x / √64x^8+x^6
lim x→∞ 6x2/(4x^2+√(16x4 + x2))
lim x→−∞ (x+ √x^2−5x)
lim x→∞ sin x / e^x