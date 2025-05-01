Polar to Cartesian Equations
Replace the polar equations in Exercises 27–52 with equivalent Cartesian equations. Then describe or identify the graph.
r = 3 cos θ
Polar to Cartesian Equations
Replace the polar equations in Exercises 27–52 with equivalent Cartesian equations. Then describe or identify the graph.
r = 3 cos θ
Cartesian to Polar Equations
Replace the Cartesian equations in Exercises 53–66 with equivalent polar equations.
x - y = 3
Cartesian to Polar Equations
Replace the Cartesian equations in Exercises 53–66 with equivalent polar equations.
(x + 2)² + (y − 5)² = 16"
Polar Coordinates
Exercises 19–22 give the eccentricities of conic sections with one focus at the origin of the polar coordinate plane, along with the directrix for that focus. Find a polar equation for each conic section.
e = 1/3, r sin θ = −6
Graphing Sets of Polar Coordinate Points
Graph the sets of points whose polar coordinates satisfy the equations and inequalities in Exercises 11–26.
θ = π/2, r ≥ 0
Symmetries and Polar Graphs
Identify the symmetries of the curves in Exercises 1–12. Then sketch the curves in the xy-plane.
r = 1 + 2 sin θ
Lines
Sketch the lines in Exercises 45–48 and find Cartesian equations for them.
r cos (θ + π/3) = 2
Circles
Sketch the circles in Exercises 53–56. Give polar coordinates for their centers and identify their radii.
r = −2 cos θ
Examples of Polar Equations
[Technology Exercise] Graph the lines and conic sections in Exercises 65–74.
r = −2 cos θ
Polar to Cartesian Equations
Sketch the lines in Exercises 23-28. Also, find a Cartesian equation for each line.
r cos (θ − 3π/4) = (√2)/2
Cartesian to Polar Equations
Find polar equations for the circles in Exercises 33–36. Sketch each circle in the coordinate plane and label it with both its Cartesian and polar equations.
x² + y² + 5y = 0