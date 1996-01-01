Subtle symmetry Without using a graphing utility, determine the symmetries (if any) of the curve r=4-sin (θ/2)
16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates
Polar Coordinates
24–26. Sets in polar coordinates Sketch the following sets of points.
4 ≤ r² ≤ 9
27–32. Polar curves Graph the following equations.
r = 3 cos 3θ
27–32. Polar curves Graph the following equations.
r = 3 sin 4θ
Channel flow Water flows in a shallow semicircular channel with inner and outer radii of 1 m and 2 m (see figure). At a point P(r,θ) in the channel, the flow is in the tangential direction (counterclock wise along circles), and it depends only on r, the distance from the center of the semicircles.
a. Express the region formed by the channel as a set in polar coordinates.
(Use of Tech) Finger curves: r = f(θ) = cos(aᶿ) - 1.5, where a = (1 + 12π)^(1/(2π)) ≈ 1.78933
d. Plot the curve with various values of k. How many fingers can you produce?
What is the polar equation of a circle of radius √(a²+b²) centered at (a, b)?
What is the polar equation of the vertical line x = 5?
Express the polar equation r=f(θ) in parametric form in Cartesian coordinates, where θ is the parameter.
Explain why the slope of the line θ=π/2 is undefined.
Polar conversion Write the equation r ² +r(2sinθ−6cosθ)=0 in Cartesian coordinates and identify the corresponding curve.
Cartesian conversion Write the equation x=y ² in polar coordinates and state values of θ that produce the entire graph of the parabola.
102–104. Spirals Graph the following spirals. Indicate the direction in which the spiral is generated as θ increases, where θ>0. Let a=1 and a=−1.
Spiral of Archimedes: r = aθ
42–43. Intersection points Find the intersection points of the following curves.
r= √(cos3t) and r= √(sin3t)
Polar conversion Consider the equation r=4/(sinθ+cosθ).
a. Convert the equation to Cartesian coordinates and identify the curve it describes.