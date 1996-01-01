Tangents and normals: Let a polar curve be described by r = f(θ), and let ℓ be the line tangent to the curve at the point P(x,y) = P(r,θ) (see figure).
b. Explain why tan θ = y/x.
Jake’s response Jake responds to Liz (Exercise 33) with a graph that shows his love for her is infinite. Sketch each of the following curves. Which one should Jake send to Liz to get an infinity symbol?
b. r=(½)+sinθ
80–83. Equations of circles Use the results of Exercises 78–79 to describe and graph the following circles.
r² - 8r cos(θ - π/2) = 9
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. The point with Cartesian coordinates (−2, 2) has polar coordinates (2√2, 3π/4), (2√2, 11π/4), (2√2, −5π/4), and (−2√2,−π/4).