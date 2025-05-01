Find y⁽⁴⁾ = d⁴y/dx⁴ if:
a. y = −2 sin x
Find y⁽⁴⁾ = d⁴y/dx⁴ if:
a. y = −2 sin x
Find y'' if:
a. y = csc x
Find y⁽⁴⁾ = d⁴y/dx⁴ if:
b. y = 9 cos x
Derivative Calculations
In Exercises 1–12, find the first and second derivatives.
y = x² + x + 8
Derivative Calculations
In Exercises 1–12, find the first and second derivatives.
w = 3z⁷ − 7z³ + 21z²
Derivative Calculations
In Exercises 1–12, find the first and second derivatives.
y = 6x² − 10x − 5x⁻²
Derivative Calculations
In Exercises 1–12, find the first and second derivatives.
r = 12/θ − 4/θ³ + 1/θ⁴
Second Derivatives
Find y'' in Exercises 59–64.
y = (1 − √x)⁻¹
Second Derivatives
Find y'' in Exercises 59–64.
y = x(2x + 1)⁴
Find the derivatives of all orders of the functions in Exercises 29–32.
y = x⁵ / 120
Find the first and second derivatives of the functions in Exercises 33–38.
s = (t² + 5t − 1) / t²
Find the first and second derivatives of the functions in Exercises 33–38.
w = ((1 + 3z) / 3z) (3 − z)
By computing the first few derivatives and looking for a pattern, find the following derivatives.
a. d⁹⁹⁹/dx⁹⁹⁹ (cos x)
By computing the first few derivatives and looking for a pattern, find the following derivatives.
b. d¹¹⁰/dx¹¹⁰ (sin x − 3 cos x)
By computing the first few derivatives and looking for a pattern, find the following derivatives.
c. d⁷³/dx⁷³ (x sin x)