An isosceles triangle has its vertex at the origin and its base parallel to the x-axis with the vertices above the axis on the curve y = 27 - x2. Find the largest area the triangle can have.
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Applied Optimization
A customer has asked you to design an open-top rectangular stainless steel vat. It is to have a square base and a volume of 32 ft³ , to be welded from quarter-inch plate, and to weigh no more than necessary. What dimensions do you recommend?
Your company can manufacture x hundred grade A tires and y hundred grade B tires a day, where 0 ≤ x ≤ 4 and y = (40 - 10x)/(5-x). Your profit on a grade A tire is twice your profit on a grade B tire. What is the most profitable number of each kind to make?
Particle motion The positions of two particles on the s-axis are s₁ = cos t and s₂ = cos (t + π/4) .
a. What is the farthest apart the particles ever get?
The ladder problem What is the approximate length (in feet) of the longest ladder you can carry horizontally around the corner of the corridor shown here? Round your answer down to the nearest foot.
Particle motion The positions of two particles on the s-axis are s₁ = cos t and s₂ = cos (t + π/4) .
b. When do the particles collide?
30. Find a positive number for which the sum of its reciprocal and four times its square is the smallest possible.
32. Answer Exercise 31 if one piece is bent into a square and the other into a circle.
35. Determine the dimensions of the rectangle of largest area that can be inscribed in the right triangle shown in the accompanying figure.
6. You are planning to close off a corner of the first quadrant with a line segment 20 units long running from (a, 0) to (0,b). Show that the area of the triangle enclosed by the segment is largest when a = b.
10. Catching rainwater A 1125 ft^3 open-top rectangular tank with a square base x ft on a side and y ft deep is to be built with its top flush with the ground to catch runoff water. The costs associated with the tank involve not only the material from which the tank is made but also an excavation charge proportional to the product xy.
a. If the total cost is c=5(x^2+4xy) + 10xy, what values of x and y will minimize it?
b. Give a possible scenario for the cost function in part (a).
[Technology Exercise] 16. Designing a box with a lid A piece of cardboard measures 10 in. by 15 in. Two equal squares are removed from the corners of a 10-in. side as shown in the figure. Two equal rectangles are removed from the other corners so that the tabs can be folded to form a rectangular box with lid.
b. Find the domain of V for the problem situation and graph V over this domain.
[Technology Exercise] 17. Designing a suitcase A 24-in.-by-36-in. sheet of cardboard is folded in half to form a 24-in.-by-18-in. rectangle as shown in the accompanying figure. Then four congruent squares of side length x are cut from the corners of the folded rectangle. The sheet is unfolded, and the six tabs are folded up to form a box with sides and a lid.
b. Find the domain of V for the problem situation and graph V over this domain.
20.The U.S. Postal Service will accept a box for domestic shipment only if the sum of its length and girth (distance around) does not exceed 108 in. a.What dimensions will give a box with a square end the largest possible volume?
22. A window is in the form of a rectangle surmounted by a semicircle. The rectangle is of clear glass, whereas the semicircle is of tinted glass that transmits only half as much light per unit area as clear glass does. The total perimeter is fixed. Find the proportions of the window that will admit the most light. Neglect the thickness of the frame.
" style="" width="180">32views