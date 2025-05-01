Finding Critical Points
In Exercises 41–50, determine all critical points and all domain endpoints for each function.
y = x − 3x²ᐟ³
Finding Critical Points
In Exercises 41–50, determine all critical points and all domain endpoints for each function.
y = x − 3x²ᐟ³
Finding Critical Points
In Exercises 41–50, determine all critical points and all domain endpoints for each function.
g(x) = √(2x − x²)
Theory and Examples
In Exercises 53 and 54, show that the function has neither an absolute minimum nor an absolute maximum on its natural domain.
y = 3x + tan x
Graph f(x) = 2x^4 -4x^2 + 1 and its first two derivatives together. Comment on the behavior of f in relation to the signs and values of f' and f".
Theory and Examples
In Exercises 51 and 52, give reasons for your answers.
Let f(x) = (x − 2)²ᐟ³.
b. Show that the only local extreme value of f occurs at x = 2.
Theory and Examples
In Exercises 51 and 52, give reasons for your answers.
Let f(x) = |x³ − 9x|.
b. Does f'(-3) exist?
Theory and Examples
Cubic functions Consider the cubic function f(x) = ax³ + bx² + cx + d.
b. How many local extreme values can f have?
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 19–40:
a. Find the open intervals on which the function is increasing and those on which it is decreasing.
b. Identify the function’s local extreme values, if any, saying where they occur.
g(x) = x√8 − x²
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 19–40:
a. Find the open intervals on which the function is increasing and those on which it is decreasing.
b. Identify the function’s local extreme values, if any, saying where they occur.
f(x) = x³ / (3x² + 1)
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 41–52:
a. Identify the function’s local extreme values in the given domain, and say where they occur.
f(x) = √(x² − 2x − 3), 3 ≤ x < ∞
Sketch the graph of a twice-differentiable function y=f(x) that passes through the points (-2,2), (-1,1), (0,0),(1,1), and (2,2) and whose first two derivatives have the following sign patterns.
In Exercises 121–124, find the inflection points (if any) on the graph of the function and the coordinates of the points on the graph where the function has a local maximum or local minimum value. Then graph the function in a region large enough to show all these points simultaneously. Add to your picture the graphs of the function’s first and second derivatives. How are the values at which these graphs intersect the x-axis related to the graph of the function? In what other ways are the graphs of the derivatives related to the graph of the function?
123. y=(4/5)x^5+16x^2-25