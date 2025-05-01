Finding Critical Points
In Exercises 41–50, determine all critical points and all domain endpoints for each function.
y = x² − 32√x
y = x² − 32√x
Theory and Examples
In Exercises 51 and 52, give reasons for your answers.
Let f(x) = (x − 2)²ᐟ³.
a. Does f′(2) exist?
Let f(x) = |x³ − 9x|.
b. Does f'(3) exist?
In Exercises 53 and 54, show that the function has neither an absolute minimum nor an absolute maximum on its natural domain.
y = x¹¹ + x³ + x − 5
Maximum height of a vertically moving body The height of a body moving vertically is given by s = −12gt² + υ₀t + s₀, g > 0, with s in meters and t in seconds. Find the body’s maximum height.
Analyzing Functions from Derivatives
Answer the following questions about the functions whose derivatives are given in Exercises 1–14:
a. What are the critical points of f?
f′(x) = x(x − 1)
b. On what open intervals is f increasing or decreasing?
f′(x) = x(x − 1)
a. What are the critical points of f?
f′(x) = (x − 1)²(x + 2)
b. On what open intervals is f increasing or decreasing?
f′(x) = (x − 1)²(x + 2)
c. At what points, if any, does f assume local maximum or minimum values?
f′(x) = (x − 1)²(x + 2)
a. What are the critical points of f?
f′(x) = (x − 1)(x + 2)(x − 3)
b. On what open intervals is f increasing or decreasing?
f′(x) = (x − 1)(x + 2)(x − 3)
a. What are the critical points of f?
f′(x) = 1− 4/x², x ≠ 0
b. On what open intervals is f increasing or decreasing?
f′(x) = 1− 4/x², x ≠ 0
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 19–40:
a. Find the open intervals on which the function is increasing and those on which it is decreasing.
f(r) = 3r³ + 16r