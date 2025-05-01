Find the following indefinite integral.
23–68. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiation.
∫ (3x⁵ - 5x⁹) dx
∫ (4√x - (4 /√x)) dx
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ (9𝓍⁸―7𝓍⁶) d𝓍
∫ (5s + 3)² ds
∫ (3x ¹⸍³ + 4x ⁻¹⸍³ + 6) dx
∫ (3x + 1) (4 - x) dx
∫ (3/x⁴ + 2 - 3/x²)
∫ ((4x⁴ - 6x²) / x ) dx
∫ (x² - 36) / (x - 6) dx