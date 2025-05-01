23–68. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiation.
∫ (csc² Θ + 2Θ² - 3Θ) dΘ
∫ (csc² Θ + 2Θ² - 3Θ) dΘ
∫ ((2 + 3 cos y)/sin² y)dy
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ y² /(y³ + 27) dy
∫ (sec² x - 1) dx
∫ (sec² Θ + sec Θ tan Θ)dΘ
∫ y² (3y³ + 1)⁴ dy
∫ 𝓍⁷ √(𝓍⁴ + 1d𝓍)
∫ (1/2y)dy
∫ (6/√(4 - 4x²))dx
∫ sec Θ(tan Θ + sec Θ + cos Θ)dΘ
∫ (1/x√(36x² - 36))dx
∫ (4/x√(x² - 1))dx
∫ (eˣ⁺²) dx
∫ ((e²ʷ - 5eʷ + 4)/(eʷ - 1))dw
∫ ((1 + √x)/x)dx