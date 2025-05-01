Evaluate the indefinite integral:
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Indefinite Integrals
- Multiple Choice13views
- Multiple Choice
Evaluate the integral. (Use c for the constant of integration.)20views
- Textbook Question
7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
16. ∫ x²/(25 + x²)² dx4views
- Textbook Question
Indefinite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiating.
∫ [(√𝓍 + 1)⁴ / 2√𝓍 d𝓍3views
- Textbook Question
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
10. ∫ e^(3 - 4x) dx5views
- Multiple Choice
Evaluate the indefinite integral as an infinite series: .17views
- Multiple Choice
Evaluate the indefinite integral:14views
- Multiple Choice
Evaluate the indefinite integral. (Use for the constant of integration.)15views
- Multiple Choice
Evaluate the integral. (Use c for the constant of integration.)13views
- Multiple Choice
Evaluate the indefinite integral as a power series: .15views
- Multiple Choice
Evaluate the indefinite integral. (Use c for the constant of integration.)14views
- Multiple Choice
Evaluate the definite integral if it exists:16views
- Multiple Choice
Evaluate the indefinite integral:15views
- Multiple Choice
Find the following indefinite integral.118views2rank
- Multiple Choice
Find the following indefinite integral.164views2rank