23–68. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiation.
∫ (√x(2x⁶ - 4³√)dx
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ d𝓍/[(tan⁻¹ 𝓍) (1 + 𝓍²)]
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
7. ∫ dx / (3 - 5x)^4
8. ∫ (9x - 2)^(-3) dx
What change of variables would you use for the integral ∫(4 - 7x)^(-6) dx?
Let f(x) = (4x³ + x² + 4x + 2) / (x² + 1). Use long division to show that f(x) = 4x + 1 + 1 / (x² + 1) and use this result to evaluate ∫f(x) dx.
20. ∫ eˣ (1 + eˣ)⁹ (1 - eˣ) dx
28. ∫ (3x + 1) / √(4 - x²) dx
36. ∫ (t³ - 2) / (t + 1) dt
38. ∫ x / (x⁴ + 2x² + 1) dx
40. ∫ (1 - x) / (1 - √x) dx
47. ∫ dx / (x⁻¹ + 1)
49. ∫ √(9 + √(t + 1)) dt
57. ∫ dx / (x¹⸍² + x³⸍²)
70. Different methods Let I=∫(x+2)/(x+4)dx.
b. Evaluate I without performing long division on the integrand.