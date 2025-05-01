67-70. Integrals of the form ∫ sin(mx)cos(nx) dx Use the following product-to-sum identities to evaluate the given integrals:

sin(mx)sin(nx) = ½[cos((m-n)x) - cos((m+n)x)]

sin(mx)cos(nx) = ½[sin((m-n)x) + sin((m+n)x)]

cos(mx)cos(nx) = ½[cos((m-n)x) + cos((m+n)x)]

68. ∫ sin(5x)sin(7x) dx