Indefinite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiating.
∫ 𝓍 csc 𝓍² cot 𝓍² d𝓍
∫ sec 4w tan 4w dw
∫ sec² (10𝓍 + 7) d𝓍
∫ (sin⁵ 𝓍 + 3 sin³ 𝓍― sin 𝓍) cos 𝓍 d𝓍
Integrals with sin² 𝓍 and cos² 𝓍 Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ sin² 𝓍 d𝓍
76-81. Table of integrals Use a table of integrals to evaluate the following integrals.
79. ∫ sec⁵x dx
Explain why or why not. Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. ∫2 sin x cos x dx = −(1/2) cos 2x + C.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample. Assume ƒ, ƒ', and ƒ'' are continuous functions for all real numbers.
(c) ∫ sin 2𝓍 d𝓍 = 2 ∫ sin 𝓍 d𝓍 .