Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 41–60.
47. ∫sech²(x - 1/2)dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 41–60.
47. ∫sech²(x - 1/2)dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 41–60.
49. ∫(sech(√t)tanh(√t)dt)/√t
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
43. ∫tan(ln v)/v dv
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
47. ∫(1/r)csc²(1+ln(r))dr
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ (csc t sin 3t dt)
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ (sec t + cot t)² dt
Use the substitutions in Equations (1)–(4) to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–40. Integrals like these arise in calculating the average angular velocity of the output shaft of a universal joint when the input and output shafts are not aligned.
∫ dx / (1 + sin x + cos x)
Use the substitutions in Equations (1)–(4) to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–40. Integrals like these arise in calculating the average angular velocity of the output shaft of a universal joint when the input and output shafts are not aligned.
∫ cos t dt / (1 - cos t)
Use the substitution z = tan(θ/2) to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 41 and 42.
∫ csc θ dθ
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–22.
∫ sin⁴(2x) cos(2x) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–22.
∫ cos³(4x) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–22.
∫ cos³(2x) sin⁵(2x) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–22.
∫ 7cos⁷(t) dt
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–52.
∫ sec(x) tan²(x) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–52.
∫ sec³(x) tan³(x) dx