Okay, so this is kind of the next step of this problem. If a chi squared value has led you to receive a p value range 0.70 point 50. Also, uh 70 to 50%. You will you accept or reject the null hypothesis? And so um Do you first do you remember there's certain cases where the P values have to be above or below a certain amount, certain threshold where you determine whether you accept right? That threshold is 5% or 0.05. Now we obviously got much higher than that. And so if it's larger than that, then what does that mean? That means we accept the null hypothesis. And so we're gonna talk about what accepting the null hypothesis means for this question. Um Next. So with that let's move on.

