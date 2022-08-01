Okay so in this question we are going to actually be calculating the chi square value for this data. So remember the chi square value is given this um interesting symbol here, remember the formula for this is going to be observed. So these values are observed minus expected Squared, so expected would be what? It was a 92 or 3-1 ratio. The expected values will be these an exact 3-1 ratio over expected. And remember this is the sum. So if the sum for the whole thing, so for each one of these we have to do a calculations, let me disappear. And so um first we'll do red. So there we have we have 8 92 minus 900 squared over the expected value of 900 plus the white which the observed 2 94 minus the expected which is 300 squared over 300. Now I'm gonna give you a second, you can pause it if you want, you can do whatever. Um Go ahead, put this in your calculator and what do you get? What is this equals, this equals the high squared value which is one of these values here. So go ahead, put it in your calculator and see what you get. Give you a second. You know it takes a little bit of time. Um So I'll just pause for a second and give you time to punch that into your calculator. And so hopefully you have enough time. If not go ahead and pause it while you finish because I'm about to give the answer. So the answer here is b. This is 0.191, and that is your chi square value. So with that let's not move on.

