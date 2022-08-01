Okay, so um using the same exact data from before this question is asking you which of the following here represents the degrees of freedom for this problem? So how many degrees of freedom are in this experiment if you were to do a chi square analysis? So we are answers are 123 and four. So which one do you think it is? Write the answer here is actually one. And the reason that it's one is because we have two phenotype, right? That's red and white. That says white, in case you can't read my horrible handwriting. But remember, the formula for degrees of freedom is the number of phenotype which we have 2 -1. So the degrees of freedom for this experiment would be a which is one, so that let's not move on.

