3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Chi Square Analysis
In analyzing genetic data, how do we know whether deviation from the expected ratio is due to chance rather than to another, independent factor?442views
If a chi-square test produces a chi-square value of 7.83 with 4 degrees of freedom,
Above what chi-square value would you reject the chance hypothesis for an experiment with 7 degrees of freedom?398views
If a chi-square test produces a chi-square value of 7.83 with 4 degrees of freedom,
Is the result sufficient to reject the chance hypothesis?454views
If a chi-square test produces a chi-square value of 7.83 with 4 degrees of freedom,
In what interval range does the P value fall?496views