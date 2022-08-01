alright, So now now that we've calculated the chi square value, we know it's 0.191 and we have our degrees of freedom, which we know is a single one. So that's one, it's a the next step is to determine the range of p value. So what's our p values for this experiment now, in order to do this, you're going to have to have a high square distribution table. You feel free to use the one in the handout which you probably already have up. If you don't go ahead, take your phone computer or whatever, open a new tab, just google high square distribution table. There's a ton of them um wherever they are now to read this table, the first thing you do is you look at your degrees of freedom, there should be a line called degrees of freedom and everything down here, it's going to be listed with different numbers. The one you're interested in is this line here because it's the degrees of freedom of one Now above here, you're gonna have in here, you're gonna have a bunch of different numbers and what you're looking for is the numbers through which .191 sits in the middle. So eventually you're going to get to a table and now it may not be perfect if you're using the table from handout I'll have the exact numbers. If you're using a table from google may be different numbers, but essentially it's going to be the same thing and the problem, it won't mess up the no matter what chi square distribution table you use, it's not going to mess up um the how you solve a chi square problem. So if you're using the table um that I provided we're gonna match perfectly. If you're not it's okay, you're still gonna be correct. But it may, the numbers I'm about to say may not match perfectly, but they'll be close enough. So on the table and the pds that I provided, you're gonna come across numbers 0.15 and I believe 0.46. And if we were to put 0.191, it would fit right in between these numbers. And this is fantastic. So what you do now now that you have these two kind of circle them if you want and you go all the way to the bottom where the p value sits And here what it's going to say is going to give you a bunch of different numbers, but you're interested in the one that's lined up in the same column as these two numbers and that's going to be .70 and 0.50. So the answer to this question is a now remember if you're not using the same table as me, it may not be exactly this, it may be .752.55 or maybe slightly off, but essentially um pick the closest one which for this problem is going to be 10.70 and 0.50. Now when you're doing this in a classroom setting or on a quiz or a test, they're going to provide you with the exact same table as everyone else. So there won't be these weird confusions. But for this, I want to give you a chance to practice looking at different high square distribution table so you can figure out how to look at ones, different ones differently. But for this question, a the answer is 4.70,. So let's figure out what that means in the next question.

