Hi in this video, we're gonna be talking about the chi square analysis. So chi square is going to be a statistical test. So we're about to get into a lot of math. I'm really sorry, but it's genetics. It hasn't happen. It. Um So the chi square test statistical test and what it is testing for is whether the expected result that you get is um very similar to the the observed results. So the expected is what you expected to get and the observe is what you actually see. So the reason we have to have this test is because in genetics it's never perfect. Right? You I mean, if you may organisms together and you get, you know, 2000 offspring, for instance, for flies or something, you're not going to get a perfect 3 to 1 ratio. You're just not because there's, you know, there's 2000 offspring. It may be very close, but it's not going to be perfect. I mean, it's just life has never works that way. You also won't get the perfect 9 to 3 to 3 to 1 ratio. Either life isn't perfect, genetics isn't perfect. And so if we are doing this experiment today, we have a bunch of flies, we have 6000 flies and we counted them all. We have these nice ratios and it's like really it's like 2.96 to 1, you know, is that actually close enough 3 to 1 to say, okay, this is our normal, this is so close to expected, this is dandelion inheritance. So that's what the chi square test is for. So it's used to check if your numbers that you got from your experiment are close enough to be expected to say that, to say that, you know, it's dandelion inheritance. So the important numbers that you have to know to do a high square analysis is the observed numbers. These are the numbers you actually get in your own experiment and the expected numbers. And these are the numbers that you are expected to get, the perfect ratio, the 3 to 1, the perfect punnett square, that is the expected. And so of course because we're doing math, there's going to be a formula and it looks like this, realize it's kind of confusing. Here's your chi square, that's what it looks like. Uh, that's the notation for it. You don't remember from math. This means some and then you have these os and ease. So what do they stand for? Well, oh, very clearly means observed numbers. So these are the numbers you get and the expected numbers use green. Are the numbers that the perfect ratio numbers. So that's an overview. Um, let's now move on to the actual practice question and practice using chi square. Um in an actual question that you might get. So let's move on.

