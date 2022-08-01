Chi Square Analysis

Okay, so this practice problem, we're gonna be walking through the steps to using a chi square test. So here's the example question. So you have a purple plant and you think it's hetero sickness? You don't know right? You think so? If it's not hetero I guess what could it also be? Could also be homos I guess right? A a or a a uppercase lowercase or just all uppercase. But you think it's hetero I guess and you want to know for sure. So what you wanna do is you want to breed it with a Hamas I guess recessive. Now this has a fancy name, it's called a test cross. So you may see that in a question that's similar to this, it says do a test cross test crosses, you may, whatever you have with the Hamas I guess recessive. So that's a test cross. So this is what you're doing. So you have this purple plant, you think it's hetero Ziggo. So you're going to take a white plant that you know is homogeneous recessive and make them together. And it says, okay, after you do that mating, you produce 100 and 20 offspring, 55 or purple and 65 are white. Was your plant heterocyclic. So how do we actually go about doing this? And using a chi square? Well the first thing that you have to do is so you know your these are the observed numbers, right? Because you um observed this, you did an experiment, you have 100 and 20 offspring 55 or purple 65 or white. So these are euros, Remember the formula for probably square. I'll show it down here again. But this is this is it. Oh minus E squared minus E. Or to the second anyway. So you have these numbers gave them to you in the problem. But now the very first thing you have to do is determine what the expected numbers are gonna be. So if you cross the heterocyclic with a homesickness recessive, what do you get? The first thing you have to do is just a punnett square. So here's your hetero Z guess here's your home as I guess leo gets its own column. Moreau now, when you make these together Right, you get 1/2 our hetero cigarettes. And these would be purple. And you get 1/2 Hamas agus. And these would be white. So if you have 120 offspring, remember which is what the question gave us. How many are gonna be purple and how many will be white expected me back out? Remember, we're working with expected. Well, the punnett square tells us that half will be purple and half will be white. So half of 1 21 20 divided by two is 60. So here are the expected numbers. We got these from the punnett square that we did. If we used the hetero sickness and Hamas, I guess half we're gonna be purple, half we're gonna be white. So out of 1 2060 or purple 60 or white. These are your expected numbers and that's the very first step to doing a high square. So this is great. So we have our observed 55 65 we have our expected 60 and 60. So now we can use the chi square formula. Remember squared equals minus E. The second over E. So you say you may say, okay, well I have this formula, but do I use 55? Do I use 65? How do I do this? Will you actually do it for each class? So unfortunately I wrote red here for some reason. But what I'm trying to say is purple And you do it for every number. So purple was 55 was the observed and expected are here. So we got we actually observed 55 purple. We expected from the punnett square to get 60. Then if we put it into here, oh minus E. To the phrases 25. And then if we divide it by E. That's 250.42, then because this formula has this thing in it, the some, Then we do the same thing for the white 65 is observed, 60 was expected 25.42 and then we add these together to get our chi square value of 0.84. So does that make sense? You get everything in that step right? We we the problem gave us are observed, we calculated are expected to opponent square and then we plug these numbers into a chart like this so that we can solve this formula here. Now you're welcome. If you're given this problem you know in a test or quiz to make your own graph, I really highly suggest that you do so you don't get confused. Um And so you just solve the problem and now we have our chi squared value. So now what do you do with that high square value? What does .84 actually mean? Well when you have this number there's a special table called a chi square distribution table. Now if you're given a question like this in a test or quiz you will be given this table, you don't have to memorize it, you'll be given it. And so um you use the chi squared to determine whether or not your hypothesis is true. Remember our hypothesis or what we thought was that the plant was hetero zig asse. So how do you use this table? So this is what the table looks like and it looks a little overwhelming. So how do you actually use the table? Well the first thing you do is you calculate what is called the degrees of freedom and that's here that determines what row you're going to use or find the 0.8 for on. So how do you calculate that? Well that formula is the degrees of freedom or D. F. Equals the number of variables minus one In this question. There are two variables, how are there two variables? Because we have purple and white looking at two colors. So in this question are degrees of freedom is 2 -1. The number of variables -1 and that equals one. So now we have our degrees of freedom and we know that we are going to be using this row. If our degree of freedom was six, we'd use this one. If our degree of freedom with nine, we'd use this one but it's not, it's one. So we are using this row, this row right here, this is the row we're looking at. So now you have your degrees of freedom. You know what road you're using now you use your chi square value, which if you remember ours was .084. So what you do is you look down this row and you figure out where would 0.84 B. So 0.84 is not between this, it's not between 0.2 and 0.6, it's not between 0.64 and point and 10.83 where it is is 0.86 falls somewhere between 0.46 and 1.7. So this is where this fits in. So these are the two rows you're looking at right here and you say, okay, well now I have so many numbers now, what is this 0.46 and 1.7 stand for, You don't actually need to know these numbers. These numbers are really not important for anything right now, but what you need to know is finally what the p value is. Okay, so these two values sit above these two p values .5.3 Little C You say? Okay now here's another number. What do I do with this? Well what .5 and .3 means is 50 and 30%. So what are you? So what does that mean? Right, so this means that for this problem there is a It's 50-30%. So I don't want to mess you up. So I was not going to use that explanation that I thought I was going to use instead we're going to move to the fourth. The fourth step. So I get your confused. But what you did here, just a quick review on step three, you started with your chi square, you calculated your degrees of freedom. This was one, you looked on row one to where 10.84 would fit. You found these two numbers and you looked down to see what numbers they fit between on the P value here and you found this is 20.5 and 0.3 which equals 50 to 30%. Now, what do you do with 50-30%? What does that actually mean? And this is when you determine whether you accept or reject your null hypothesis. So the null hypothesis is not, I think this is heterocyclic instead. The null hypothesis states that there is no difference between measured and predicted. So this would be observed and expected. So that means that the 55 number that we got is really no different than 60. I mean it is different, but it's not statistically it's not mathematically different. It means that the expected ratio that we got is, you know, or the observed ratio that we got is no different than the expected ratio we expected. It's, you know, it might be a little bit off, but it's close enough that you can say it's the same thing. So this is your null hypothesis. Now, every null hypothesis and every experiment you're going to do is going to be exactly the same. It's going to say that the observed and the expected are not different from each other. And so in this problem are no hypothesis is that the 55 Because I changed colors here, the 55 purple and 65 white plants is close enough to the 60 purple And 60 White plants and therefore they are not different. So step four is to determine whether or not that statement is true or not. Is it true that they're not different or is it false and they are different. So generally for this, you accept the no hypothesis. Now I'm saying except if you are a math nerd or if you are a statistician or you have a really strict statistician geneticist professor, they're not gonna want you to use the word except I use it here because I think it's easier to understand what they're going to want you to uses fail to reject. Remember these are the exact same things. Um I can't determine which one your professor wants you to use, but I suggest that you actually ask them this. Do they prefer the word accept or do they prefer the word fail to reject? I'm gonna use except because I think it's much less confusing than fail to reject. But just know that in other statistics classes and then you know certain professors classes, they're not gonna want you to use that term. But for me I'm using them interchangeably. So is it true that are observed and expected values are pretty much the same. So I accept that statement. So I said, yeah, they're close enough. It you know, it's the observed and introspective are close enough. I accept that as true. If My probability remember the p value from above is greater than 5%. Now ours we have 30-50%. So that's much greater than five. So in this problem we are accepting this um This no hypothesis that they are not different. You would reject it if it's less than 5%. Um and you would say Okay, no, these are very different. Numbers 55 and 60 are way too far apart. This this null hypothesis is false, I'm rejecting it. So like I said, but for this question it is 30-50%. Therefore we are accepting the null hypothesis. And so the fifth thing is to remember what that actually means. So a lot of times people get through, they power through the math, they know whether or not they're accepting or rejecting the null hypothesis and they're like great, I'm accepting this null hypothesis and then they forget what the question was answering. So are asking so this here super important step. And actually a lot of people will miss a question on a test or a quiz because they skip this step, they just say okay yeah I'm accepting the null hypothesis but you have to go that one step further and remember what you were doing in the first place. So remember that we are saying that the null hypothesis means that the observed and the expected aren't different, they're the same essentially. And so in this question we were talking about whether or not the purple plant was hetero zegas or Hamas I guess and we predicted that it was hetero zygotes, we thought it was this um genotype right? And so if we accept the null hypothesis, that means that we are 95% confident and how I got this number, I'll explain in one second, but we're 95% confident that the purple plant was indeed heterocyclic guess because our observed value from our mating which was 1 20 it was 55 65 was not different than the expected value of 60 and 60. If it was different then we would say no this isn't heterogeneous. But because these two values are considered not different statistically then we are confident that this plant is headers I guess so this is the super importance that do not forget the step. Remember if you accept to reject the null hypothesis, go back to the question. The very original question and remember what you are testing to begin with and write your answer that way. Not just I accept or reject the knoll because you'll likely be counted wrong for that. Um now for those who are interested or who have professors that are really math heavy notice here that I said 95% confident. I'm not 100% confident of course in math. You're never 100% but I am 95% confident. So why did I put 95%? Um if you're interested keep listening. If you're not you can totally tune out. That's fair. The reason I did 95 is because of this here. Specifically these numbers. So I said that we accepted the knoll. If it was greater than 5% and I rejected the knoll. If it was less than 5% now 95 plus five equals 100. So this is where we're this is where we're not getting 100%. We're saying that there's a 5% 5% chance. I could be wrong because I left that up for error. Right? I said I accepted this. If the probability was greater than 5% now, I could have accepted it if it was greater than 2%. And in that case it would have been 98% confident. So I'm taking I'm giving myself a little wiggle room here, I'm saying because I put 5%, which is typically what people do. I'm saying that okay, well I could be wrong 5% of the time, but 95% is good enough. And so that's what I'm going to use now. I could do 0.0001 here and be like really super confident. But if I do that, I may actually miss something and I may you know say oh these are totally different things when they're not just because I didn't give myself that air room that you need when dealing with, you know, natural occurring things because there could just be an extra plant and it doesn't mean anything. But if I really was too restrictive, I was like, oh that you know that plant one too many And that's it. They're not the same. I reject this knoll when really you should have accepted it and you were wrong. So 95% people like to give themselves 5% error room like to give their plants. So their experiments 5% error there. And so this is why I said I was 95%, not 95 is close enough, it's actually very good. You're 95% confident, you're fairly well confident. And so so that is how you do a chi square. So I realize it's a lot of steps, it's five steps, I would say the fifth is the most important. Don't do all the math and forget this last step. Um And yeah, so I get it's a it's a long question, but you're going to see questions like this on a test, like I guarantee you you'll see a chi square question, so make sure you really understand this before moving on to other things. So with that let's now move on.

