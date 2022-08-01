Okay. So this question it says that you have done some type of mono hybrid cross. And you observed these F two phenotype in the in the cross. So it looked like you were crossing some type of flowers probably red or white. And the F two generation ended up with around 900 average around 900 red and around 300 white. And it says the question says which of the following null hypotheses is best for using the chi square test. So the chi square test is used to determine whether your expected values are equal to your are the same as your observed value. So in this cross you got these offspring and it's there there's about 900 red, 300 white. So it's saying which of these ratios did you expect for this cross? Like which one of these do you want to test and see if the genetics are working in that fashion? So a 9 to 3 ratio is what we're gonna do this and write it in a ratio. And it was to be a ratio that you're used to seeing one of these ratios here is this most like a 3 to 1 ratio. A 2 to 2 ratio. A 9 to 3 to 3 to 1 ratio or a 3 to 2 ratio. So if you have no idea, I think there should be an obvious one. But if you're still confused, you're not sure. I think there's some that we can easily cancel out. We can easily cancel out 9 to 3 to 3 to 1 because there aren't four phenotype, right? So each one of these would have to be a different phenotype but we only have two phenotype. So we have red or white. So this one obviously can't be it. Um the second one that we can mark out is this to to to because that means that they would be equal. So either both would be 900 or both would be 300. But that's not the case that we're seeing. We're seeing a 900-300 ratio. Therefore this one they're not equal. So be can't be it. So the last two ones that are the options are 3 to 1 or 3 to 2. Now the best way to do this is just to do regular math. So if you are divide 302 900 how many times would it go in? Right? It would be three. Right. So 300 times three is going to be 900 therefore this will be one. Now, if it were a 3-2 ratio, what you would see is a 900-600 ratio, which is not what we saw. And you can do this through just regular division, you can do it by dividing 300-900 and realizing you get three and therefore you have and then you can do 300 times three equals what it's going to equal 900 and therefore that is a 3-1 ratio. Um And so Yeah, so with that the answer here is a so if you got this prototype, the null hypothesis that you would want to test, and you want to see if your values that you got here are equal to the expected values of a 3-1 ratio. So with that let's not move on.

