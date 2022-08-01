Okay, so which of the following statements is true when we accept a null hypothesis. So we accepted the null hypothesis in the previous question. So what does that mean for our experiment? Doans that the observed and the expected values are different. It could mean that we are 95% confident that are observed and expected values are different. We are 95% confident that are observed and expected values are the same and we are 50% confident that are are observed and expected values are the same. So the first thing we know is that when we accept a null hypothesis, we're saying that are observed and are expected values are the same, are essentially the same. So automatically we can go ahead and mark out a and b. Which said that this show that was different. So our choices now are C&D. The difference between these two is whether we're 95% confident or 50% confident. So which one do you think it is? Okay. So the real answer here is 95% confident. And the reason that it is is because if you remember when we decided whether to accept or reject our null hypothesis, we set a threshold and that threshold was 5% or 0.05. And so when we said, we said Okay, our values were more than that. So we accepted the um so we accepted the null hypothesis. So when we um so what we did is we set our threshold, we said that because we set the threshold at 5%. We are 95% confident And that's just taken from 100 -5 equals 95. Right? So we're not 100% confident because we gave ourselves this like 5% range of error to accept the null hypothesis. And so we are 95% confident that The observed and the expected values are the same. So in this problem, remember we were looking at red and white flowers in the F2 offspring and we got certainly got really close. I don't remember exactly what it is, is like 894-94 something around there. Um but essentially, we were testing and we were saying, are these close enough to 300 or 900 and 300 to say that this problem is or this trait is a 3-1 ratio and therefore is Mendel Ian. Because we didn't know right. We just did this experiment. We had no idea. We're looking at these red and white flowers, we got this number of offspring. And we said, okay, well, is this a 3 to 1 ratio? Is this close to the dandelion ratio? We would have expected. We went through all these steps and finally, we figured out that yes, It is because we're 95% confident that the values that we observed the number of offspring for red and white flowers that we actually got. We're close enough to the expected values of 900 and 300 to be a 3-1 ratio, therefore be Mandali in so that they are the same. So C. Is the answer here. So make sure you understand. I realize that this problem is a lot, there's a lot of different steps. So make sure you understand all of these steps because I guarantee you you will have to solve a chi square analysis problem on a test at some point in your genetics career. So make sure you understand what's going on in each one of these steps. So with that, let's move on.

