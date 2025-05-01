Which type of food claims describe the amount of a substance in the food relative to the daily values?
Table of contents
- 1. Science of Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. The Human Body & Digestion2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Lipids2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 16m
- 7. Vitamins2h 20m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 55m
- Water45m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace Minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace Minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
- 9. Alcohol57m
- 10. Energy Balance: Body Weight, Obesity, & Eating Disorders3h 7m
- 11. Nutrition & Fitness1h 7m
- 12. Food Safety & Regulation2h 3m
- 13. Food Insecurity in the US and the World37m
- 14. Nutrition: Pregnancy Through Infancy 1h 30m
- 15. Nutrition: Toddlers to Late Adulthood42m
2. Tools for Healthful Eating
Food Labels
Multiple Choice
Which statement best reflects what a consumer should infer from food labels about many processed, low-fat foods and their calorie content?
A
If a food is labeled low-fat, it must also be labeled low-calorie by FDA definition.
B
Processed, low-fat foods are typically low in calories.
C
Processed, low-fat foods can still be high in calories, especially if they contain added sugars or refined starches.
D
Low-fat labeling guarantees a food is nutrient-dense and low in added sugars.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that food labels provide specific information about fat content, calories, sugars, and other nutrients, but the term 'low-fat' only refers to the fat content, not the overall calorie content.
Recognize that many processed, low-fat foods may compensate for reduced fat by adding sugars or refined starches, which can increase the calorie content despite the low-fat label.
Recall that the FDA does not require foods labeled 'low-fat' to also be labeled 'low-calorie'; these are separate nutritional claims with different criteria.
Consider that nutrient density and added sugar content are not guaranteed by a low-fat label; a food can be low in fat but still high in calories and low in beneficial nutrients.
Conclude that consumers should read the full nutrition facts panel, including calories, sugars, and ingredient lists, rather than relying solely on 'low-fat' claims to assess the healthfulness of processed foods.
