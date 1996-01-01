30. Induction and Inductance
Faraday's Law
CALC Let's look at the details of eddy-current braking. A square loop, length l on each side, is shot with velocity v0 into a uniform magnetic field B. The field is perpendicular to the plane of the loop. The loop has mass m and resistance R, and it enters the field at t=0 s. Assume that the loop is moving to the right along the x-axis and that the field begins at x=0 m. a. Find an expression for the loop's velocity as a function of time as it enters the magnetic field. You can ignore gravity, and you can assume that the back edge of the loop has not entered the field.
