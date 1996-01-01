30. Induction and Inductance
Faraday's Law
Problem 30t
CALC Let's look at the details of eddy-current braking. A square loop, length l on each side, is shot with velocity v0 into a uniform magnetic field B. The field is perpendicular to the plane of the loop. The loop has mass m and resistance R, and it enters the field at t=0 s. Assume that the loop is moving to the right along the x-axis and that the field begins at x=0 m. b. Calculate and draw a graph of v over the interval 0 s≤t≤0.04 s for the case that v0=10 m/s, l=10 cm, m=1.0 g, R=0.0010 Ω, and B=0.10 T. The back edge of the loop does not reach the field during this time interval.
