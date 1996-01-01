Anderson Video - Tesla Units

B, we said, is this: qvB sine theta. So B we can solve, it's going to be force over qv sine theta. And so the units here are what? Well, we know force is newton, we know that charge is coulombs, we know that v is meters per second, sine theta is unitless, that's just a number, and this is newton second per coulomb, and a Newton second per Coulomb, sorry, meter in the bottom is called a Tesla. And it's named after Nikola Tesla. You might think of something else when you hear that word 'Tesla.' What do you think of when you hear that word 'Tesla?' You think of the car, right? The electric car company, Tesla. It's all related to magnetism. Why is an electric car related to magnetism? Why didn't they call it the Coulomb? Maybe that would be a better name. Okay, the batteries produce the electricity, but then they use the electricity to, in fact, drive the wheels. And you can't just take that electricity and do that directly without using magnetic fields. So there is an electric motor in there that has magnets in it and when you use electricity you can in fact drive those magnets, drive the wheels. And so that's why it's called a Tesla, which I think is a great name. Okay?

