28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
Magnets and Magnetic Fields
28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
Magnets and Magnetic Fields
Guided videos.
Learn with PatrickGo to the course
+1
Additional 1 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 5 of 5 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Two long parallel wires lie in the -plane, each carrying a A current in opposite directions. Wire 1 lies along the line and carries a current in the positive -direction; wire 2 lies along the line and carries a current in the negative -direction. What is the magnitude of the magnetic field at the point ?
112
Textbook Question
Singly ionized (one electron removed) atoms are accelerated and then passed through a velocity selector consisting of perpendicular electric and magnetic fields. The electric field is 155 V/m and the magnetic field is 0.0315 T. The ions next enter a uniform magnetic field of magnitude 0.0175 T that is oriented perpendicular to their velocity. (a) How fast are the ions moving when they emerge from the velocity selector? (b) If the radius of the path of the ions in the second magnetic field is 17.5 cm, what is their mass?
315
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A 150-g ball containing 4.00x10^8 excess electrons is dropped into a 125-m vertical shaft. At the bottom of the shaft, the ball suddenly enters a uniform horizontal magnetic field that has magnitude 0.250 T and direction from east to west. If air resistance is negligibly small, find the magnitude and direction of the force that this magnetic field exerts on the ball just as it enters the field.
157
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
An open plastic soda bottle with an opening diameter of 2.5 cm is placed on a table. A uniform 1.75-T magnetic field directed upward and oriented 25° from vertical encompasses the bottle. What is the total magnetic flux through the plastic of the soda bottle?
326
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A horizontal rectangular surface has dimensions 2.80 cm by 3.20 cm and is in a uniform magnetic field that is directed at an angle of 30.0° above the horizontal. What must the magnitude of the magnetic field be to produce a flux of 3.10x10^-4 Wb through the surface?
196
Has a video solution.
Showing 12 of 12 practice