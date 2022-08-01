Hey, guys. So now we're gonna start talking about magnetism. And in this first video, I'm gonna keep it really simple and briefly explain to you how magnets work. Let's check it out. All right. So a long time ago, we found out that there's some metals that will sometimes attract each other. They sort of magically get stuck. And this was first found in the Greek island of Magnesia. So these magic medals were called magnets Magnets. The metals that are most commonly that most commonly have this magnetic property off getting stuck to each other are armed, cobalt and nickel. But you should know that not all pieces of iron, cobalt and nickel are always magnetic. Okay? Electricity and magnetism are very similar. There's a lot of analogies we're gonna draw between the two. The first one here is that forces electric forces can only exist between charge materials. Many if you have two objects thanks to each other, they're only going to interact electrically if both of them are charged. If they both have charges, same thing with magnetic forces. So you're gonna have magnetic forces if the two objects have this magnetic property. So if you have two objects close to each other that are non magnetic. You get no force one magnetic and one non magnetic. You get no force and Onley. In a situation like this, you're going to get a magnetic force. Very straightforward. Remember also that electricity in electricity the forces could be attractive or repulsive. The same thing is gonna happen with magnetic forces between magnets, depending on the ends of the magnets. Okay, so let's say you have an iron bar here and then you have another iron bar here. And when you bring them close to each other, they are attractive. They attract each other, there's an attractive force. Now let's say you flip, you get the second bar and now you flip it. Now you flip that bar and then you see that this force is actually now repulsive so these guys will repel each other. And just from this observation, you can you can conclude that there must be two different types of sides. Okay, because the two sides are behaving differently. There must be two types of sides which they're called magnetic poles. So a poll is just one of the sides off the bar. So we could do something like, Let's call this side A and B And then here we flipped. And then this is going to be be and a So that's the first thing you need to know about magnets is that they have two different sides. Okay, now, in electricity, these sides were called you had positive and negative charges, and in magnetism, these sides are gonna be called North and South. Polls poll again. It's just a word for side or end of the magnet bar. You may remember that these names are arbitrary, positive could have been called good and negative could be called evil or yellow or blue or whatever. But that's what they chose. And same thing with north and South. This could have been called the positive side. Scooting called the negative side, but they chose north and south. So those are the names, and the last thing I want to talk about is what happens if you get two medals. Two magnets that are identical. So these guys here are same as left. What happens if you face different faces, different ends of the metals. So if you were to get to two magnets and do this experimentally. What you would see is that if you have the a side with the A side, these guys would repel each other. But then, if you flip this and then you have the A end or the A pole with the beep hole, they would attract if you flip both, so you have DNA, they would also attract. And finally, if you had B and B, they would repel. So hopefully you see a pattern here, which is that whenever the whenever the sides are different A and B being a, they will have an attractive force, and you may remember this from electricity and electricity. Opposite charges would always attract similarly in magnetism. Opposite Poles will also attract will also attract cool. So the saying that opposites attract holds true for both electricity and magnetism. And that's it for this one. Let's keep going

Hide transcripts