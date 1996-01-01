Magnets and Magnetic Fields Practice Problems

A velocity selector in a mass spectrometer uses a 0.150 T magnetic field and a 0.31 × 104 V/m electric field. The fields are uniform and perpendicular to one another. Doubly ionized gold ions (Au2+) of mass m pass through the velocity selector zone with an initial velocity perpendicular to both electric and magnetic fields. i) Determine the speed of the particles that pass through the velocity selector zone without being deflected by the fields. Then Au2+ particles pass through a region of a transverse magnetic field, where they travel in a circular trajectory with a radius of 14.0 cm. ii) Determine the mass of Au2+.