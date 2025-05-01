When a hydrogen atom undergoes a transition from the to the level, a photon with nm is emitted.
(a) If the atom is modeled as an electron in a one-dimensional box, what is the width of the box in order for the to transition to correspond to emission of a photon of this energy?
(b) For a box with the width calculated in part (a), what is the ground state energy? How does this correspond to the ground state energy of a hydrogen atom?
(c) Do you think a one-dimensional box is a good model for a hydrogen atom? Explain. (Hint: Compare the spacing between adjacent energy levels as a function of .)