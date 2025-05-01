A closed tank is partially filled with glycerin and has a small opening at the bottom. If the air above the glycerin is at a higher pressure than atmospheric pressure, which of the following best describes the speed of the glycerin as it exits the opening at the bottom, compared to if the tank were open to the atmosphere? Assume the height of the glycerin column remains the same. v = 2 ( P + ρ g h - P _ atm ) ρ