19. Fluid Mechanics
Fluid Flow & Continuity Equation
Problem
A blood vessel has a radius of
5
.
0
mm
.
This blood vessel divides into two, each having a radius of
4
.
0
mm
. If the speed of the blood just before the split is
0
.
31
m/s
, what is the speed of blood just after the split?
A
0
.
099
m/s
B
0
.
12
m/s
C
0
.
19
m/s
D
0
.
39
m/s
E
0
.
48
m/s
F
0
.
24
m/s
