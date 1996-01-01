Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

A blood vessel has a radius of 5.0mm. This blood vessel divides into two, each having a radius of 4.0mm. If the speed of the blood just before the split is 0.31 m/s, what is the speed of blood just after the split?

