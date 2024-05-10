19. Fluid Mechanics
A raft is made of 12 logs lashed together. Each is 45 cm in diameter and has a length of 6.5 m. How many people can the raft hold before they start getting their feet wet, assuming the average person has a mass of 68 kg? Do not neglect the weight of the logs. Assume the specific gravity of wood is 0.60.
